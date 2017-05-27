Edge Mountain Retreat offers majestic views and tranquillity

If you’re looking for accommodation which offers both practicality and tranquillity, the Edge Mountain Retreat in Hogsback is what you need.

Situated in Perry Bar Lane, the retreat offers majestic views of the surrounding forests, cliffs and mountains.

We were booked into moderately sized rooms which offered beautiful garden views, tea and coffee-making facilities and a shower.

Rooms come with a selection of DStv channels.

The weak autumn sun left Hogsback freezing, with the gas heater in the room refusing to ignite in one of our rooms.

On requesting assistance, which we were given, we were told guests can’t be assisted after hours. So get organised before nightfall!

The dining area is situated a short distance away from the lodgings, which means a stroll in the dark to get to supper, so a torch is a must.

After braving the cold and the rain to get to our meal, we left pleasantly full as the establishment offers everything from burgers, to ribs including an assortment of desserts.

Breakfast the next day also offered up a number of delicious options.

The hotel has a definite home-away-from-home feel, complete with pets which you will find either roaming around on the premises, in the dining area or lazing around in front of the fire.