Battle of Rookie and the Champ could well crack a proud record

Rising star Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile will stamp his name over 67 years of history if he lifts Mabhuti “Macman” Sinyabi’s crown on September 30.

The rookie, 23, has only four professional fights to his name.

He has challenged the vastly experienced Sinyabi – a former SA and IBO International junior-featherweight and current IBO Intercontinental champ who boasts 29 wins (20 knockouts) from 33 bouts – for the SA featherweight belt.

Professional boxing history was made on March 26 in 1949 when Vic “The Benoni Atom” Toweel won the vacant SA bantamweight belt in his fourth professional bout against veteran Jimmy Webster at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Webster had 23 wins, 18 losses and a draw.

Actually the upcoming bout between Sinyabi – who is under the guidance of veteran trainer Dowi Mzini in Mdantsane – and Fuzile could cause a stampede it has generated so much interest.

Trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye is responsible for the career of Fuzile, who is from Duncan Village.

Njekanye said Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Events and Promotions will stage the bout at Orient Theatre, which holds about 1300.

Fans – as always – are divided. Some say it is a mismatch that should not be allowed. Others say Sinyabi’s legendary career will come to a screeching halt. Other drawcards include the territorial superiority of Mdantsane and Duncan Village, both boxing superpowers in the Eastern Cape.

It was the same in 2013, when Sinyabi made his 10th defence of the national junior-featherweight title against Thabo Sonjica at Mdantsane Indoor Centre. Sinyabi had stopped the Mdantsane foe twice before, both times at the Orient Theatre.

Sinyabi was under the guidance of Nick Durandt and Sonjica, Mzimase Mnguni. The two accomplished mentors did not see eye-to-eye, probably because some of Mnguni’s boxers – including Sinyabi – left for Jozi and teamed up with Durandt.

Sinyabi lost the belt in the third meeting with Sonjica, who is understood to be assisting Fuzile in making sure that he has Sinyabi’s number on September 30.

Many people attended all three clashes between Sinyabi and Sonjica, hoping to see Sinyabi lose because he bolted the famous Eyethu gym of Mnguni to join Durandt.

But Sinyabi eventually came back home and all was forgiven.

Fuzile, an awkward left-hander, is rated number one for Sinyabi’s belt.

Said Njekanye: “Sh** will hit the fan. Nowadays kids don’t have respect, so I’m saying we will put an end to Sinyabi’s dignity. He is a respected boxer but all good things come to an end. I know people have concerns about his experience but I tell you, this is not a fight where Fuzile is being done a favour.

“He is the number one contender and he deserves to be. Sinyabi is an old dog who has been around for a very long time. His reign will come to an end.

“We are so well prepared that we could fight Sinyabi this week. Sinyabi should be sharper than Fuzile, for he has fought twice – in June and August – but that means nothing to us. Be there and see what happens on September 30.”

Sinyabi said:

“I am the people’s champion who has answered their calls for this fight to happen. I will make money; my opponent will make money and my promoter will also make money.

“I no longer want national titles because I have my priorities.

“I have done it before – I beat Sonjica twice before losing to him.

“I hear that he says I am going to lose but I choose not to take him seriously by responding because that would make him relevant.

“When last did he fight? He must stick to Facebook and let boxers fight. I am ready to defend my belt.

“To my team: come September 30, we will rejoice.”