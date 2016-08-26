Fortuin wonders where have all the fighters gone

Yet another boxer has run for cover at the thought of facing Sharrodene Fortuin, jeopardising her ring return originally scheduled for Mdantsane Indoor Centre this evening.

Fortuin, the reigning IBO junior-bantamweight champion was set to get back to action after close to a year of inactivity since winning the world title by beating Argentinean Maria Magdalena Rivera last August.

She was scheduled to face Free Stater Matsidiso Molebetsi in a WBA international title clash.

Molebetsi was the third opponent after two previous ones withdrew for various reasons.

Now the organisers of the fight have been forced to push it back for a week while they embark on a frantic search for a replacement.

Fight promoter Thando Zonke of TZ Promotions was this week engaging with the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture about moving the show to a new date.

“I have been able to sleep as I am searching for the replacement to no avail,” said Zonke.

The apathy showed to women’s boxing has come back to haunt boxing as women have not received the attention they deserve.

While there are few active female boxers, there are exceptions in other divisions, especially the heavier ones where the likes of Noni Tenge campaign.

But it is a headache to find female boxers in the lighter divisions as the majority of them are in Mexico and Asia.

Zonke said he had even sought help from WBA Africa president Stan Christodolou to help find a suitable foe, to no avail.

“To be honest with you I am even worried if we will be able to find a replacement for next week’s show, but at least we have a week to find her,” he said.

The setback has left Fortuin in a state of despair as she is raring to return to the ring after an absence of a year.

The Seymour-born boxer, who relocated to Cape Town to pursue her boxing career, has since settled in East London hoping to breathe life into her flagging career.

“I have been itching for action for a year,” she said.

She was so serious about making this year her best that she even enlisted the services of former world champion Welcome Ncita as her trainer.

While she is disappointed by Molebetsi’s withdrawal she remains hopeful that she will eventually find an opponent to test her newfound skills.

“I can only remain positive because these things happen,” she said. — Boxing Mecca Correspondent