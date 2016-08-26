Perplexing drama over the belt that bemused fight fraternity

The boxing soap opera involving Lindile Tshemese, Sithembiso Faye, Thembelani Maphuma and the SA junior-bantamweight title starts a new season next weekend.

The main characters will be Tshemese and Maphuma with the title yet again at stake – or is it?

The series, which should make Hollywood directors green with envy, started three years ago shortly after Siphosethu Mvula ascended the throne under controversial circumstances.

Mvula rose to a title shot without ever beating a rated boxer as per the criteria, and by benefiting from the misfortune of Zolani Tete, who had fallen ill on the eve of his clash against former title-holder Unathi Gqokoma.

In fact the script becomes juicier if we go back a few episodes when Gqokoma won it by a stoppage victory over Themba Joyi in a muti-tainted outcome.

Joyi could not walk after the fight and subsequently went to see a sangoma, who told him muti had been used against him.

Due to the alleged muti spell Joyi has never boxed again.

Entered Tete, who suddenly fell ill. His private parts became swollen, rendering him unable not only to fight but to walk as well amid a mysterious illness.

The misfortune, however, was to prove a blessing in disguise for Tete who, after healing, landed a bigger fish to fry in the form of an IBF title eliminator, which he won to set him on course to claim the fully fledged world title with a victory over Japanese Teiru Kinoshita.

In fact, Tete was to make history when his title elimination victory over Mexican Juan Carlos Sanchez was voted IBF Fight of the Year.

In came Mvula amid controversy over his approval – and lifted the vacant title by beating Gqokoma.

Then the soapy plot really started to thicken as Mvula held the title to ransom, refusing to relinquish it despite never fighting in the division in subsequent fights.

Faye and Maphuma became victims of Mvula’s autocratic reign when they were first billed to battle for the vacant title, only for their clash to be downgraded at the 11th-hour on the basis that Mvula had not officially vacated the crown.

The win Faye scored was little consolation as it did not afford him a chance to lay his hands on the belt.

Faye was given another chance at the title against Tshemese and – as if the soapy was not captivating enough – once again the bout was relegated to non-title fight status on the basis that – you guessed it – Mvula had still not officially abdicated the throne.

Faye was so disillusioned on learning that the title would not be at stake that he literally gave up long before the first round started, resulting in the fight being declared a draw.

He was so distraught that he announced he was quitting boxing for good.

But if you think the viewers had seen it all, think again.

In stepped Maphuma to face Tshemese for what was again billed as a vacant title.

Unlike previous downgraded bouts, the fight actually proceeded as a title clash – but still no boxer left the ring with the belt as it was declared a draw.

This is despite the fact that SA boxing rules forbid a draw outcome in a vacant title bout.

After being persuaded to reconsider his decision to retire, Faye obliged and faced Tshemese for the still-vacant title.

He lost a points decision, and Tshemese finally became the new junior-bantamweight champion after three years of title inactivity.

The venue for next weekend’s update is Mdantsane Indoor Centre, with Amangubo Promotions in the role of directors of the long-running drama.

Maphuma and Tshemese reprise their lead roles and the same title is the bone of contention.

With this history of mesmerising episodes, viewers can brace themselves for yet another twist to boxing’s own little telenovella.

Stay tuned!!