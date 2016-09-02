Brothers in arms breed apart

Lindile Tshemese does not understand why his fight record has two draws when the only blemish he accepts is a loss to Luthando Mbumbulwana.

“Yes my record has a draw against Maphuma (Thembelani) and Faye (Sithembiso) but to be honest with you I do not consider myself as having those draws,” he says.

Like Faye who he systematically administered a beating in their return clash when he finally lifted the SA junior-bantamweight title, he predicts a similar outcome for Maphuma.

The duo will clash at Orient Theatre in an Amangubo Promotions show granting Tshemese an opportunity to finally erase the bitter taste the draw against Maphuma left. “The only thing I can do now is to make sure that I leave nothing to chance this time around. I beat Maphuma before but they gave me a draw but this time I am going to prove that I beat him before,” he said.

So confident is the left-hander that when he was scheduled to make a voluntary defence against a handpicked opponent he suggested that his challenge be Maphuma even though Maphuma holds a mandatory position.

“I could have chosen to defend my title against someone else but I felt that Maphuma and I have unfinished business so I said ‘bring him on”.

Besides sharing a similar fighting stance that of southpaw, the pair also hail from Duncan Village where they are virtually neighbours.

“They know each like when one of them is going for a run the other can see him,” said Tshemese’s trainer Mapetla Mzamo. “Sometimes they go for a run together. Imagine two boxers training together to fight each other.”

The camaraderie between Maphuma and Tshemese was visible at the premedical where they joked with each other and smiled during the photo-shoot. “There is no bad blood between us but remember this is my title so I want it back,” said Maphuma.

Indeed Maphuma held the title until he was dethroned by the now retired Themba Joyi who in turn surrendered it to Unathi Gqokoma.

Gqokoma was to be dethroned by Miniyakhe Sityatha who later relinquished it opening the way for Gqokoma and Siphosethu Mvula to contest it.

Mvula ascended the throne but held it to ransom for three years until he eventually vacated it with Tshemese lifting it.

Interestingly Tshemese, Maphuma and Faye have all battled for the title with no one emerging a winner until Tshemese won it in his second bout against Faye.

Now he does not intend to part with it come rain or sunshine. This title represents my triumph over adversity so there is no way I can part with it,” he said.

Tshemese remains the only champion trained by veteran trainer Mapetla Mzamo. Mzamo, who has trained boxers such as Gabula Vabaza, Zukisani Kwayiba and other well-known ones says having a champ in his club is serving as motivation for other aspiring boxers.

“They all look at him with pride and self-belief that if he could do it so they can. It is important that he remains the champion for a long time to keep motivating these youngsters to follow in his footsteps.” —-Boxing Mecca Correspondent