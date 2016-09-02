Fortuin is pure dynamite

It takes some doing for Welcome Ncita to shower a boxer with praise probably because he was a perfectionist in his heyday as the first-ever world boxing champion to emerge from the province.

But since he started working with female boxer Sharoddene Fortuin, Ncita has been unable to curb his enthusiasm about his charge.

In this brief chat, Ncita reveals how he feels about Fortuin and her chances leading up to her international bantamweight clash against Brazilian rival Simone Duarte at Mdantsane Indoor Centre tomorrow.

BOXING MECCA: I thought you were done training boxers but now I hear that you are back helping Siyabonga Siyo and Sharoddene Fortuin.

WELCOME NCITA: Yes I also thought so because of the shenanigans of this sport. But when Andile (Sidinile) came asking for help, I thought long and hard about it. You see Andile and I come a long way as you know so I decided to help out.

BM: Yes I remember those days when you guys were the fearsome threesome; yourself, Siphatho Handi and Sidinile. I keep saying that there was never a solid and formidable partnership than the one you guys had and the results are there for everyone to see. Pity greed and egos got in the way.

WN: Please do not remind me about that because you will reopen old wounds. To be honest with you, it is part of why I lost interest in boxing but hey, we are here now so let’s talk about the future.

BM: You are not going to bully me Welcome because I am directing this interview. If I want to speak about the past I will. On that score remind me of the boxers you guys produced.

WN: (laughing) You are doing this just to spite me nerh? You well know that Gabula Vabaza, Nkosinathi Joyi, Mhikiza Myekeni, Lunga Ntontela and others were part of our products.

BM: Yes I know but I want the readers to hear you say it just to drive home my point that you messed up big time by splitting. Imagine where our boxing would be had you guys stuck together. Ok lets move on. Tell me about Sharoddene. Is she able to cope with your no-nonsense approach? I feel pity for the poor woman.

WN: (laughing). Eish wena!! But I am glad that you know that I do not tolerate nonsense from a boxer. There is this wrong perception about boxers. They think they hire a trainer. Maybe it is like that abroad but here I discuss my involvement of training a boxer with a manager. So if I start training a boxer I am doing so to help him/her not the other way around.

BM: I like what you have just said, because indeed there is a wrong perception out there. Perhaps it is due to the influence of the Mayweathers and Pacquaios of this world because they indeed hire their trainers.

WN: But our case is different because tell me now, which boxer owns a gymnasium? So if he has hired me where should I train him? I can understand if he comes as a champion already but if he still wants to be nurtured, then it is different. He/she is the one who needs me and not the other way around.

BM: Welcome I know we can chat forever about boxing issues so lets proceed. You have not yet told me about Sharoddene.

WN: My bro fortunately you know me that I do not just shower someone with praises just for the sake of it. But I can tell you, that I was blown away by Sharoddene and her boxing prowess. She must be the best-kept secret ever. This woman has it all, technique, power, enthusiasm, the works.

BM: No, no, do not say that. What made you to come to that conclusion?

WN: I have been working with her for four weeks now and in those weeks she impressed me big-time. The girl is talented but I am particularly impressed by her power. I am telling you she is on par with some of the best boxers I have ever trained.

BM: That says something coming from you knowing the boxers who came from your hands.

WN: You know I used to urge boxers to tighten their wrists when punching to generate power in their punches but to her I have never ever asked her that. She punches with authority and I am awed by her power. I am telling you you will see thunder on Saturday. I hear that her opponent once fought Unathi Myekeni but I was not present at that fight.

BM: Yes Duarte totally outclassed Myekeni here hence I was a bit apprehensive when she was chosen as an opponent for Sharoddene.

WN: I am telling you no woman can stand in front of Sharoddene. If you do not believe me come and see for yourself.