Gladiator back from the brink

At the beginning of 2013 when Viwe “Redmachine” Mdletyeni was nabbed for doping and subsequently handed with a 15-month ban, many started writing his boxing obituary.

But you rule out a living man at your own peril.

Mdletyeni, after serving his sentence bounced back and fought six times, winning twice, losing three times and fighting to a single draw.

He admits that his performance post the doping saga has been a disappointing one.

But he vowed that all that will be history come September 23 when the rebirth of Mdletyeni begins.

On the aforementioned date, Mdletyeni will square up with veteran boxer Patrick Malinga for the WBA All-Africa lightweight title.

“Since the doping fiasco, when I came back nothing was ever the same and my performances have been below-par,” he said.

“The whole scandal, which I owned up to and served my sentence was a big knock to my boxing career but it has come to pass and life goes on.

“I am still not where I want to be but a new era begins when I face off with Patrick Malinga.

“My focus is on this fight which I consider a big one for me because Malinga is a seasoned fighter and I will have to be at my best if I am to emerge victorious.”

Mdletyeni’s advantage in this fight is that he will be fighting at home, something he last experienced in 2012 when he captured the SA lightweight title by defeating Thompson Mokwana.

For this reason, Mdletyeni will have no choice but to beat Malinga and make the people of Mthatha happy.

He knows this too well: “The fact that I am fighting at home gives me extra motivation and that is what I need right now.

“Fans will see real boxing and a Redmachine they never saw before that I can promise be it the fight ends early or it goes the full distance.”

The 29-year-old Mdletyenisaid preparations for the Malinga clash were smooth so much so he was ready to step into the square jungle even if the tussle was tomorrow.

For Mdletyeni, retirement from pugilism is nearing and it will be paramount to tap out on a positive note.

“The outcome of the next fight, which I believe will go my way, will give me an indication as to which direction my boxing career is going to take in the remaining few year I have as a boxer.

“The fact is I am not getting any younger and sooner than later I will be hanging up my gloves.

“But before that happens, I must be a champion again and all that should happen within the next three years which I suspect will be my last.”