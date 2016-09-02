Goldberg don’t mince words over claims

WBF president Howard Goldberg came out guns blazing responding to comments made by Boxing SA board member Peter Ngatane who was responding to a question put to him by Boxing Mecca regarding the dubious criteria both the WBF and WBA use when appointing fighters for their title fights in South Africa.

The question was initially directed at BSA chairwoman Muditambi Ravele who referred Boxing Mecca to Ngatane probably because the longest serving boxing administrator is chairman of BSA’s sanctioning committee.

Sowetan mentioned the WBA Pan-African light-heavyweight championship between Thomas Oosthuizen and Daniel Bruwer which took place on Saturday night. Bruwer had not fought since 2014 when he was badly knocked out cold in seven rounds by Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO Intercontinental cruiserweight belt in Ukraine.

But the WBA championship committee approved him for its title when Bruwer had not redeemed himself following his knockout loss. Oosthuizen, knocked him down three times, before the bout was aptly stopped in the ninth round.

Another example was that of a WBF All-Africa junior-middleweight belt between Johannes Pieterson, who had 16 losses against 10 wins, before meeting then prospect and Bongani Mlotshwa who plastered Pieterson to the canvas in the 10th round.

In his response Ngatane – speaking in his capacity as a member of the board of BSA – said they met few weeks ago and took a decision that some of the world sanctioning bodies are to be graded. Ngatane – a representative of the WBC – said BSA actually must still have a say in the sanctioning of bouts since they take place in its territory.

Goldberg said:

“Look, I don’t have a beef with Dr Ngatane but he should be completely unbiased as a BSA official. He is a representative of the WBC. This is the same organisation (WBC) that has created a multitude of utterly meaningless titles (Silver belts, Emeritus belts, Diamond belts, Youth belts, Francophone belts, to name just the most crazy ones), issues Interim and Silver version of each.

“It allows veterans to contest Youth titles or makes a mockery of regional titles by permitting them to be contested by fighters hailing from other parts of the world. This being in stark contrast to the WBF consciously limiting its titles, maybe it’s a good idea for Dr Ngatane to first clean up the mess at his own organisation.”

The Cape Town-based Goldberg added: “We felt that the up-and-coming Bongani Mlotshwa, a puncher who had only once been the six-round distance, would and needed to be tested by the experienced, if not so good, Johannes Pieterson. Yes, Pieterson was knocked out cold by one of the finest right hooks thrown in a South African ring in many years. But this knockout occurred in the 10th round at a time the fight was even on points.”

Taking a swipe at the WBC, Goldberg said:

“The WBC arrived in South Africa in 1998 with the late José Sulaiman for their convention and promised the world to South Africa. Gyms, world title fights, opportunities for officials, the whole lot. Fact is, the WBC delivered absolutely nothing. You can count on one hand the number of WBC world title fights in South Africa (one female, two male, the last being Lennox Lewis v Hasim Rahman 15 years ago, to stay with the facts) and the amount of South African officials who have been assigned for WBC world titles outside Africa. The WBC has done nothing, zero, for South African boxing.”

Goldberg said WBF may not be the huge power the WBC is, but it gave Francois Botha, Nkululeko Mhlongo, William Gare, Unathi Myekeni and Julie Tshabalala opportunities to fight for WBF titles outside South Africa and earn good money.

“Officials such as Clifford Mbelu have been sent to Colombia to officiate in a world title fight, Eddie Marshall has been sent to China and Thailand among others, Darryl Ribbink to China and Korea, Rassie Erasmus to Germany. Perhaps Dr Ngatane should be trying harder to do the same with his WBC officials,” said the former referee and judge.