Now enter the dragon time

Not only has the eagerly-anticipated clash between Azinga Fuzile and Macbute Sinyabi split the region down the middle but their peers are also differing on who will emerge victorious.

Sinyabi and Fuzile clash for the SA featherweight title at Orient Theatre on September 30 in a bout that will rekindle the fierce rivalry between Duncan Village and Mdantsane townships.

Fuzile, an upstart of just four fights, is the Duncan Village hero while Sinyabi is backed by almost every soul in Mdantsane.

Sinyabi is viewed as kryptonite in Duncan Village having beaten the boxers from the region who happen to be left-handers like Fuzile.

Although Thabo Sonjica, who lost twice to Sinyabi, gained a measure of revenge when he beat him in their third bout, Sinyabi still have the upperhand over boxers from the shack-littered township having also beaten Aphiwe Mboyiya.

Sonjica, who is helping Fuzile with sparring sessions, says Sinyabi will fall for good at the end of the month.

“This is the time for boxing to write an epitaph for Macman for good,” he said.

Sonjica was knocked out twice by Sinyabi in their SA junior-featherweight title clash only to rebound and dethrone his Mdantsane rival in their third fight.

Sinyabi has since won his second national title when he bested Oscar Chauke for the featherweight version.

Now Fuzile wants to topple Sinyabi and write a name for himself in the history books by becoming a champion with the fewest number of fights.

And Sonjica believes history will be made when Fuzile defies the logic and lift the title.

“We know Mabhuti [Sinyabi] so he will come with nothing we have not seen. When he beat me it was due to my own mistakes which I corrected in our third fight and the bout was easy. I have told Azinga what to expect because Mabhuti is very good at physiological warfare,” he said.

But former undefeated world champion Zolani Tete, who hails from NU12 in Mdantsane as is Sinyabi, argues that Fuzile’s inexperience will count against him.

Tete has been lined up to assist Sinyabi with sparring sessions due to his southpaw stance to be adept with what Fuzile will bring into the ring.

Tete says he has not yet started the sparring sessions but he has observed Sinyabi in training.

“He is spitting fire and the determination he is showing in the gym is second to none,” said Tete.

“I have no doubt that experience will trump anything Azinga brings but I must say this fight is not going to be easy. Macman will need to be at his best because this boy is hungry and we all know the lengths and heights hunger can drive someone.”

Tete and Sinyabi came a long way since they were amateurs and later reunited at Nick Durandt’s gymnasium in Johannesburg where the latter was the darling.

This was when Sinyabi beat Sonjica twice but since that victory the once knockout specialist has been showing chinks in his armour leading to punters to predict a stoppage defeat by the still young and athletic gifted Fuzile.

Besides showing signs of slippage, Sinyabi has also been bothered by his bloodshot left eye which is allegedly distracting his sight.

But the boxer has denied that his eye was troubling him. — Boxing Mecca Correspondent