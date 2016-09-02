Tete boiling hot over Butler bout

The bypassing of Zolani Tete for a WBO bantamweight title shot in favour of a boxer he has beaten is raising eyebrows back home.

Rated third in the bantamweight division, Tete has been passed over for the title fight in favour of Paul Butler – despite the fact he knocked him out in eight rounds when they fought for the IBF junior-bantamweight title in March last year.

Since that fight, Tete has become Butler’s promotional stablemate under the banner of Queensberry Promotions owned by British promoter Frank Warren.

In order to let them go their separate ways, Tete was moved to the bantamweight even though he is still capable of making the junior-bantamweight division while Butler was steered to pursue a world title shot as a junior-bantamweight.

However, in a WBO junior-bantamweight title eliminator Butler failed to make the weight leading to the cancellation of the fight.

In the same tournament Tete scored a stoppage win over Mexican Victor Ruiz to vault into the top three of the WBO ratings while Butler is down in 12th spot.

However, reports have surfaced that Butler is being pushed to challenge newly-crowned WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales of the Philippines while Tete is out in the cold.

Instead, Tete is being offered a clash against WBA junior-featherweight champion and much avoided Cuban, Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Tete is flatly refusing the fight arguing that he is not a junior-featherweight. “My natural weight is junior-bantamweight but I can fight in the bantamweight as well.

“I have been offered to fight Rigo but Rigo would be too big for me.”

SA boxing fans are seeing red about what they claim is the ill-treatment of Tete by Warren in favour of a local boy.

To make matters worse, Warren was quoted as saying he would do everything in his power to push Butler to a world title shot while no mention was made about Tete.

Warren admitted that he was gutted when Butler was knocked out by Tete but still pledged to support him all the way.

“It is clear that Tete is not appreciated by Frank Warren,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Tete’s manager Mla Tengimfene declined to comment about the issue even though one could read by his body language that he was also not pleased.

Tete said he would wait for a decision from his management about his next course of action.