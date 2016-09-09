Mla pulls no punches as he gives the inside take on row

ALL Winners Boxing club has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, with the club’s new signee Lusanda Komanisi taking to social media to vent his frustrations over manager Mla Tengimfene.

Besides the tiff, the club’s flagship boxer Zolani Tete also went public, condemning the decision of his promoter Frank Warren to sideline him for the WBO bantamweight title clash in favour of Paul Butler, whom he has already beaten.

Tengimfene was gracious enough to sit down with Boxing Mecca and explain these developments.

BOXING MECCA: Trouble in Paradise, Mla?

MLA TENGIMFENE: No not at all bra. This was a small understanding between Komanisi and I over his Facebook post which was interpreted as him venting his frustrations against me.

BM: Explain it more because I saw his post when he said he did not sign up for this s***. What did he mean by that?

MT: You see bra, since Komanisi signed with US promoter Greg Cohen people have been harassing him wanting to know the details of the deal, such as how much is he going to earn and all that jazz. There are also agents who are trying to poach him to other managers because apparently they think he will make money now that he has signed with Cohen. So his post emanated from that, according to him. He says when he signed with Cohen he did not sign up for this s***.

BM: Did you understand the post or did you get the explanation after asking him?

MT: To be honest with you I also did not understand the post, hence I decided to release him there and then when I saw it. I was not going to take another battering for a boxer like I did when a certain Johannesburg journalist tried to destroy me by saying I housed boxers in a cramped room.

BM: When I met you in the tournament at the weekend you were fuming. Now I hear that the impasse has been resolved.

MT: When we spoke at the tournament I had not met him as yet, hence I was upset. Like I said, I was concerned that my reputation was going to be dragged through the mud and I was not going to stand that. But yes the matter has since been resolved.

BM: Tell me Mla, were you going to release Komanisi when you had not yet made money after taking him to sign with Cohen?

MT: My bra, my reputation comes first. No amount of money can make me to tolerate seeing my name being tarnished so to answer your question, yes I was going to release him and wash my hands off him.

BM: I see that he has been posting on Facebook after the impasse was resolved.

MT: Yes, he has been, and I sat down with him and told him to stop this Facebook obsession because it will cause more damage than good. I do not want my boxers to use Facebook about issues of the club.

BM: Tell me how did Andile Sidinile get involved in this?

MT: Actually I must thank Ace because he is the one who called me and ask me to discuss this issue in order to find a solution. Remember Ace played a crucial role in getting Cohen to sign Komanisi. So he did not feel it was fair for the deal to collapse because of a Facebook rant.

BM: Now let’s talk about Nkosinathi Joyi, who had quite a lot to say in our interview.

MT (cutting in): Yes I saw that and I laughed to myself wondering why you did not seek my comment. But anyway, indeed we have parted ways with Joyi. In fact our contract expired and we did not renew it.

BM: Let me explain this complaint from people that Mecca does not seek their comment. In a one-on-one interview we do not normally seek a comment unless someone makes damaging and libellous allegations. What we do is to arrange an interview for someone who is being accused to state his side of the case, as we are doing right now with you.

MT: No I understand my bra, do not get me wrong and I am not upset with you here. Let me explain this Joyi issue. When I signed him I told him that I was going to give him a year to see if I could help get him back to winning ways. Joyi benefited from the programme designed for every boxer training at All Winners that includes diet, training and other requirements. As you know I kept my end of the bargain because under my management Joyi was able to fight two times, winning both bouts. I never made money out of him, instead I lost it because of the small purses he was fighting for. Do not get me wrong here and think that I am lamenting his purses. In fact I am the one who convinced him to take the small purses as long as he will get back to winning ways. I am happy I played my role with him.

BM: What about these allegations that you only cared about Zolani Tete while ignoring other boxers?

MT: Let me also clarify this. Zolani Tete is the flagship of the club so obviously almost everything starts with him. In fact Zolani is the one who sometimes advise me on which boxer to sign. In every gym you will find a leading boxer and Zolani is that boxer for All Winners because I have come a long way with him. In fact I am in boxing because of him.

BM: Does this not create tension in the gym when only one boxer is cared for?

MT: It should not because you know Zolani’s attitude. He’s the most down-to-earth boxer around and he is the example in the gym. Even if he is not preparing for a fight he is in the gym to motivate those who will be fighting. And he is a fitness fanatic who should serve as an example for anyone who wants to succeed like him. I think when boxers want to leave they just play this tired card of him being given first preference instead of talking about their own issues.

BM: I hear that you have signed Mzuvukile Magwaca as well.

MT: Now you are talking about one committed boy. His work ethic is out of this world and he does not give me any problems. All Magwaca wants is to train and be fit and get into the ring. I am amazed by the abundance of talent he possesses. This is the star in the making. We have also taken him to Cohen so expect big things from him. He appreciates everything we are doing for him. Just the other day he told me he had never knocked out a boxer with one punch. He says his knockouts came as a result of an accumulation of punches. But now he is sitting down on his punches.

BM: What about Siphosethu Mvula?

MT: (laughing). Where did you hear that one? Yes Mvula is training with us but we are still assessing him before deciding on what to do. Mvula is another wasted talent but we will see.

BM: Now lets talk about Zolani and this Rigondeaux (Guillermo) issue.

MT: Eish I am not comfortable to speak about that. But yes, we have been offered Rigo but we have not decided if we will take the fight because of the reasons you already know.

BM: ..such as…

MT: You know them my bro… Rigo is a junior-featherweight while we are junior-bantamweight fighting in the bantamweight. That is the primary reasons for us.

BM: Why are you guys being fed Rigondeaux, who is avoided by almost any boxer? And it is not like the fight with him will be lucrative either due to his boring style.

MT: That is my argument precisely because a fight with him is not going to pay us a big purse. And you are right about him being avoided.

BM: Are they (Queensberry Promotions) working on something else for Zolani besides this Rigo?

MT: As a matter of fact I received a message from them saying that they are working on something big so we are still waiting.