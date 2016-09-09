New sheriff in town stands and delivers

Thando Zonke Promotions finally came to town when it delivered an exciting tournament after an absence of over a year.

This when the promotional outfit presented the female bantamweight clash between Sharoddene Fortuin and Brazilian Simone Duarte at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Saturday night.

Despite the chilling weather and downpour, the show attracted a sizable crowd including the first ever appearance of Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka in a boxing tournament in the province.

BSA chairwoman Ntambi Ravele was also present so did the ever supportive provincial MEC of sport, recreation, arts and culture Pemmy Majodina.

The bouts in the ring did not disappoint as they served as a perfect warm blanket for the fans.

We speak to TZP boss Thando Zonke to find out what went right on the night.

BOXING MECCA: I am still not sure whether I should join the chorus that calls you a four-rounder but the tournament you delivered at the weekend was world-class.

THANDO ZONKE: I have never been a four-rounder and my tournament proved on Saturday that this stigma was never attached to me. What is incredible is that people who call me a four-rounder have never organised a tournament before. But even then I think I made them to eat some humble pie.

BM: This sounds like you are very satisfied with how things turned out.

TZ: Very much content, my bra. You could not fault anything in that tournament and the fact even our CEO was present speaks volumes about the standard of the show.

BM: Lets talk about the presence of the BSA CE. How did it happened because it was the first time I saw him in a boxing event.

TZ: We at TZP believe in doing things the professional way so we invited the CEO and the BSA chairwoman Ntambi Ravele. They accepted our invitation and managed to attend. We are thrilled that we were able to connect them with boxing people in the province. Also I cannot forget our MEC DJ Pemza. She has forever been present in our tournaments and again this time she braved the cold weather to be present. We are eternally grateful to her for the support.

BM: Were you surprised by the standard of the main bout given the fact that you managed to secure Duarte in a week’s notice?

TZ: Yes and no. Yes by the fact that I did not expect Duarte to fight that well and I thought in the later rounds she was going to gas out. No because TZP does not organise mismatches where outcomes are predetermined. The main bout affirmed out motto that we deliver perfection.

BM: Talking about Fortuin, it will be injustice if she could be subjected to another lengthy activity given the abundance of talent she possesses.

TZ: Indeed it will. Remember that Fortuin had not fought for over a year but her performance was top-class thanks to her trainer Welcome Ncita. I think she and Ncita are a deadly combination and I foresee a bright future for her. We are looking to bring back in November to defend her IBO title. I hope we will get the necessary support for her to fulfill her potential because as far as I am concerned she is the best female boxer in the country.

BM: Where would you like to see her going?

TZ: Our ultimate goal is for her to challenge for the WBC title currently held by Zambian Catherine Phiri. I am not saying we want the fight tomorrow but it is our goal.

BM: Are you disappointed that the tournament did not get television coverage?

TZ: Very disappointed but at the same time I am glad that BSA top brass was there to see it first-hand. Hopefully when we embark on this journey to convince television to cover these tournaments BSA will add its voice having seen the high standard of the tournament. Our broadcasters need to come to the party and air these tournaments because as you saw it yourself.

THE REST OF THE BOUTS

*Lunga Fuzani W Yamkela Phaliso. Fuzani made his professional debut with a win after being touted by his trainer Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase. Although it is still too early to yell champion, but Fuzani adds to the growing list of Mthatha boxers produced by the likeable trainer whose protégès include Simpiwe Konkco, Siphamandla Baleni to name but a few.

*Nozipho Bell W Nomampondomise Xhotyeni (SA jnr-light title). The difference between this bout and the main bout was miles apart. The two boxers fought on almost even terms with zero technique but then again one can understand that they are still at the development stage.

*Phila Gola W Zama Zokwe. This was the most anticipated clash of the tournament and it did not disappoint. Gola, a once bright prospect was eager to get back to winning ways after losing his last two bouts to Bonakele Bhikitsha and Sinethemba Bam.

He fought like his life depended on the outcome and never gave Zokwe a chance to settle into his game. A normal aggressive boxer, Zokwe was suddenly reduced into a counter-puncher which played right into Gola’s southpaw strength. It did not help matters that Zokwe’s jab was non-existent.

Despite being the taller of the two, Zokwe, who had previously steam-rolled through opposition with impunity, never settled to his rhythm and arguably lost every round of this entertaining bout.

*Babalwa Nonqonqotho W Sandisiwe Gxogxo. A typical female bout.

*Phila Mpontshane TKO 2 Sikhokele Thuso and Asiphe Tshili W Siviwe Hasheni.

These two bouts are intertwined due to the controversy surrounding Mpontshane and Tshili. Both were engaging in their first bouts since their infamous stabbing incident when Tshili was alleged sliced with broken bottle during a quarrel at their gymnasium.

Despite the fact that Tshili reported the matter to the police, BSA could not take action against Mpontshane. Instead he was allowed to participate in a boxing match.

BSA Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs said because the matter was not officially reported to the governing body, BSA could not take action against Mpontshane.

“This was a quarrel that occurred in the gym so it does not involve BSA,” he said.

Tshili subsequently left the club to rejoin Xaba Boxing club. His win over Hasheni, arguably the biggest of his professional career, is expected to put him in a championship mix.