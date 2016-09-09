Sinyabi’s mantra: beware my deadly instinct

You either love Macbute Sinyabi or loathe him but you cannot ignore him.

The reigning SA featherweight champion is arguably the best charismatic boxer one can find in the land right now.

Blessed with incredible eloquence, Sinyabi is what is often referred to as a promoter’s dream, as the great Don King once said about his former boxer Ricardo Mayorga after the Nicaraguan had threatened to send Cory Spinks to join his late mother in hell ahead of their world welterweight unification clash.

While those utterances sparked mixed reaction from the boxing fraternity, with some condemning them to be bordering on unethical grounds, especially when Spinks broke down in tears, King was smiling from ear to ear seeing the tickets flying off the shelf.

Sinyabi has not gone that far in marketing his highly-anticipated upcoming clash with Duncan Village upstart Azinga Fuzile.

But the choice of words he has been using to drum up interest are nothing short of world-class.

For instance, in a radio interview Macman said he was glad that every boxer who is going to fight him is suddenly thrust in the spotlight.

This after he posed with Fuzile and their promoters, Ayanda Matiti and Teris Ntuthu, in immaculate designer suits.

Sinyabi then stated: “I am not sure if Fuzile had worn a suit before but now that he will fight me he is wearing one. Perhaps he will want to have another pair so I am willing to let him take mine as well. But he must forget bout letting him take my title.

“Suit? He can have it, but not my title.”

When Sinyabi bumped into this scribe in one of the busy shopping malls in the city, he came to shake hands before remarking: “Asinavalo (loosely translated ‘we are not trembling with fear’).”

The fight has drawn mixed reactions from the entire boxing fraternity with some predicting the passing of the torch while others argue that Sinyabi will prevail as he has done against Duncan Village boxers, especially the left-handed ones.

Sinyabi has already knocked out Duncan Village’s Thabo Sonjica twice, although Sonjica avenged the defeats with a points win in their third clash, a loss Sinyabi still argues against.

“I knocked out Sonjica twice and left no doubt in our first two fights, but in the third clash he won the fight. Please note that I am saying he won, but he did not beat me. There is a big difference between beating someone and winning. I beat him but he won over me.”

There is no denying that indeed Sinyabi has helped market his opponents simply by agreeing to fight them.

Sonjica was virtually unknown by the general boxing public until he fought Sinyabi three times.

Now Fuzile has suddenly been thrust into the limelight. Whether designer suits have something to do with it remains to be seen.

But one thing for sure is that they will have to leave suits out of the ring and put on boxing gloves to get the job done.

Can’t wait!