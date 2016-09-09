Stage set for hot Sisters Act

The performance of Sharoddene Fortuin when she beat experienced Brazilian Simone Da Silva Duarte has rekindled debate about who is the best female boxer in the country.

Noni Tenge has ruled supreme since female boxing was introduced with the promulgation of the current Boxing Act of 2001. But invariably Tenge has succumbed to, among other things, Father Time, even though she still holds a world title in the form of the WBF junior-middleweight belt, which makes her the first-ever female boxer in the land to become a three-time world champion, owing to her reign as the IBF and WBF welterweight queen.

However, some boxers have risen since to knock Tenge off her perch.

We list the top five female boxers in the land:

1 SHARODDENE FORTUIN – Fortuin is already a reigning IBO junior-bantamweight champion but it is her technique that places her head and shoulders above the rest. Fortuin is arguably the most technically sound female boxer in the land and the manner in which she throws her punches underlines fundamental boxing. Female boxers are often known for their slapping punching, with the majority of their blows being nondescript. If that is not the case the blows are often thrown with an open hand, resulting in them making a flailing sound. But in the case of Fortuin, a left hook is not a fishing hook. An uppercut is thrown with the intention of causing havoc. With Welcome Ncita in her corner, one can expect Fortuin not only to be the best in the land but in the world as well.

The only weakness Ncita will need to work on is to polish her upper body movement in order to avoid counter-punching blows.

2 NONI TENGE – She may be showing signs of slippage due to age and other factors, but there is no questioning Tenge’s standing in female boxing. Being a pioneer, as she brought the spotlight onto the game when she won the IBF female welterweight title, Tenge is considered the flagship of the sport of the fairer sex. The fact that she holds the WBF world title adds a feather to her cap. Tenge’s reputation took a serious knock in her undeserved win over Dominican Republican Oxandia Castillo when she was thoroughly outboxed, only to be given the verdict. But she has since rebounded to win a world title, albeit a marginal one. As she moves into the sunset, Tenge will leave boxing with content, knowing that she will go down as the female boxing pioneer.

3 GABISILE TSHABALALA – Tshabalala is the only boxer on this list who does not come from the Eastern Cape and some detractors may even frown at her inclusion.

This is because she is yet to win anything big, although she inflicted pain on local fans when she beat nemesis Unathi Myekeni for the WBF world featherweight title.

Tshabalala has also shared the ring with the best in the world including Zambian monster Catherine Phiri, who holds the WBC bantamweight crown.

4 LEIGHANDRE JEGELS – Jegels’ placement at only fourth spot will expectedly raise the ire of her fans, but the fact is she is still in the development phase, although she boasts an impressive record of seven wins in as many fights, six by stoppages. But anyone with a boxing eye can see that Baby Lee is still transitioning from karate to boxing and will therefore take time to become a well-rounded boxer. Fortunately for her, she has time and a loyal support base, which will carry her through any obstacles she may encounter along the way.

5 UNATHI MYEKENI – Myekeni is another boxer who is in the twilight of her career, having been one of the few boxers who blazed the trail when female boxing was still banned. The fact that she comes from a boxing family – her cousin-brother Mhikiza held the IBO flyweight title and challenged for the WBC crown – helped her resonate with boxing fans without having to try too hard to prove herself. She can look back with content, having won the WBF junior-featherweight title, although she had the ignominy of losing it in the boardroom when she was stripped for inactivity. Having taken a full-time job, Myekeni is now rounding off her career.