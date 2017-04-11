Bout delay just what the doctor ordered for Zolani

The extra two weeks Zolani Tete has had at his disposal following postponement of last weekend’s bout, has in fact helped him get the best sparring of his boxing career.

Tete faces Filipino Arthur Villanueva in a crucial WBO world bantamweight title eliminator at Leicester Arena, UK on April 22.

The fight was rescheduled after it was postponed from last weekend, initially meant to form part of the WBO lightweight title clash between Terry Flanagan and Petr Petrov won by the former on points.

The extra two weeks have now helped Tete wrap up his preparations, which his camp described as the best the boxer has ever been engaged in.

The southpaw, who has beaten up every Filipino who has stepped in to the ring with him, faces the toughest test in Villanueva however, who has lost only once in 31 bouts. There is a semblance of connection between Tete and the Filipino as the former vacated his IBF junior-bantamweight belt, rather than face Puerto Rican, MacJoe Arroyo, who later beat Villanueva for the vacant title, that was the Filipino’s odd loss.

To shore up his preparations, Tete has engaged in tough sparring sessions with the top boxers in the land.

These include Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, IBO flyweight champion Moruthi Mthalane, Tshifhiwa Munyai and Ludumo Lamati just to mention a few. “These guys have given Zolani the toughest sparring sessions he could ever have wished for and if he is not ready now he will never be,” the boxer’s manager Mla Tengimfene said.

The Tete camp comprising of chief trainer Loyiso Mtya, assistant Phumzile Matyhila and Tengimfene depart for England on Saturday.

A minor setback will be the absence of Tete’s father, Zolile, who has been with him in almost all his fights abroad. Tete senior opted to remain behind because his wife has reportedly been unwell. “Zolani is disappointed by this, especially with his mother being sick but he is turning this into a positive by going all out to win this fight for the family,” Tengimfene added.

Tete senior will be replaced by Zolani’s older brother, Makazole, who fought last weekend beating late replacement Cleutus Mbele in a catchweight bout in Mangaung.

“It is crucial that Zolani has a family member in all his big fights hence we have decided to invite Makazole to be part of his team.”

Tete who has lost three times – two of which were highly controversial – enters the fight as the bigger puncher having stopped 20 of his 24 victims while Villanueva has only scored 16 knockouts in 30 wins.