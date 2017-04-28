Beware gentle giant can be towering inferno in ring – Mbenge always let’s his fists do talking

No boxer in the country that aptly defines the notion of being a gentleman out of the ring but a giant inside it than Thulani Mbenge.

The Mdantsane boxer starts his chats with a hearty laugh and finish them likewise.

Since he relocated to Johannesburg to pursue his boxing career after a stellar amateur run, he is now climbing the scales en route to a world title conquest. So far he has torn into opponents with the ruthlessness of a young Mike Tyson knocking everybody in his path, winning the African Boxing Union and SA welterweight titles.

After his latest win when he destroyed reigning SA champion Shaun Ness, Mbenge was his usual calm self as he spoke candidly to Boxing Mecca.

BOXING MECCA: Thulani I see that you have now forgotten about home because you do not call us any more before your fights.

THULANI MBENGE: (laughing). That is not true. In fact I thought you guys have forsaken me because you also hardly call to find out how I am doing here in Johannesburg. You should be checking up on me on a regular basis because I am far from home.

BM: You came there on your own accord so do not make out like someone is to blame for your being in Johannesburg.

TM: (laughing). Yes I came here to work for my family and so far I am on course to achieving that.

BM: You must be referring to your fight against Ness. Tell us about it.

TM: What is there to tell? I knew Ness was going to be tricky because he is one of those awkward southpaws – you know, the likes of Pernell Whitaker – so I needed to be at my best. One thing I knew was that since I knock all my opponents in the first five rounds they would try to take the fight to later rounds hoping that by then I would be tired. But that is where they made the mistake because other than my power I also have boxing skills. Heck, I was born and bred in Mdantsane so there is no ways that I could not have boxing skills. But because I am knocking everybody out there is this perception I am all brute but no brains.

BM: Did he surprise you with anything? I hear the bout was a bit messy.

TM: No he did not. Yes the bout at times deteriorated into a scrappy affair only because of our styles. There was clinching and mauling here and there but all was not done intentionally. I knew that favoured Ness because it helped him to get some rounds in before trying to fight. But I was cool and calm in there because I knew what I needed to do. They say you can run but you cannot hide so I knew it was a matter of time before I put him away.

BM: You dropped him several times before they finally rescued him. Were you worried that perhaps he was getting used to your power when he kept getting up after the knockdowns?

TM: You see, I do not really go in there looking to put my opponents away but it is just that they cannot take my power. So when he kept getting up it did not worry me one bit because as far as I was concerned I was just executing my fight strategy without looking to knock him out. But I knew that finally he was going to stay on the canvas and he eventually did.

BM: Now 10 knockouts in as many fights! That is an amazing record by any standard. Are you happy with your career so far?

TM: Very happy my bra. Like I said when I spoke to you before, I am taking one step at a time but eventually I am going to blow away everyone.

BM: Your promoter Rodney Berman must be very happy with your progress. By the way the last time we spoke you said you had not yet signed with him.

TM: (laughing). You see what I mean? You have been ignoring me for a while now because we signed with Rodney a long time ago. This just shows that indeed you do not speak to me anymore.

BM: OK, OK Thulani I admit but you should also update us about these things. Now answer my question. Is Rodney happy?

TM: That’s an understatement. Berman was beaming with my progress!!

BM: Careful now with those rhymes. I am the one who is supposed to say them. Now what is next for you?

TM: I am returning to the ring in June against someone from Philippines and I cannot wait. This is meant to launch my career internationally and I am excited with this move. Rodney is doing an excellent job to guide my career and I cannot be grateful enough.

BM: Does he have a choice Thulani because you are probably the hottest boxer in Rodney’s stable right now. There is no doubt that you are a future world champion.

TM: I guess but until I become one I will stay level-headed. Like I said I am here to work not to fool around.

BM: We once spoke about Christina (Chris van Heerden, according to Bongani Mwelase). What is your feeling about him especially now that you have beaten his stablemate?

TM: (laughing hilariously). What do you call him? Please do not say I am the one who called him like that but gosh that is hilarious.

BM: Bongani Mwelase called him that before their clash, remember

TM: (laughing again) I had forgotten about that. Eish, you see what I mean about being a loudmouth only to lose to a boxer you were bashing? That is why I want my fists to do the talking. As for your question, nothing has change since we spoke about him. I heard that he was looking to fight Manny Pacquiao.

BM: Yes but they wanted the government to fund the fight but former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula told me that there was no way the government could afford to splash so much money. So I guess he is available for you then.

TM: Like I said I am not in the business of calling out anyone but every boxer put in front of me will go the same route. If Rodney gives me Van Heerden I will jump to the opportunity because lets face it, he still commands a big name out there including US where he moved to. And I think he is highly rated.

BM: Do not forget that he also fought Errol Spence Jnr who will challenge Kell Brook for the IBF world welterweight title shortly.

TM: Yes but he was destroyed by Spence. But yes you are correct that he would present the biggest opportunity for me in my quest to conquer the world.

BM: OK Thulani I hope you will come home because we have a big tournament here. Also you need to go and thank the ancestors for giving you that belt.

TM: Without doubt I am coming down and yes I will have to do something traditionally for this latest success.