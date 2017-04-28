Mcotheli geared to roll with punches to rise – yet again

Xolani Mcotheli was one of Xaba Promotions and Events special stars until a fracas with his trainers led to him being shown the door.

Owned by Ayanda Matiti, XPE has a boxing club whose chief trainer is Matiti’s brother and former professional boxer Makwedinana Matiti.

After leaving Eyethu Boxing Club as part of the exodus of boxers from the entity following Mzi Mnguni’s illness, Mcotheli appeared to have struck it rich when he landed a spot at XPE and was duly accelerated back to the boxing summit.

He was given his first international opponent beating Filipino Marbon Bodiongan for the IBO intercontinental title.

After that XPE battled to secure him a crucial clash against former two-time IBF world champion, Malcolm Klassen, who came to the fight grossly overweight to gain an unfair advantage to win the fight on a stoppage.

XPE did not throw in the towel on Mcotheli after the defeat, understanding that he lost to a boxer who used underhand tactics to win.

Instead, Mcotheli was given another opportunity at the lightweight where he was matched for the IBO international crown for which he stopped Vusumsi Tyatyeka of Cape Town.

Then he was matched against evergreen, Mzonke Fana, for the SA lightweight title and Mcotheli capitulated as his biggest fight.

However, he allegedly became aggressive towards Makwedinana in the dressing-room just after the fight. He was shown the door, leaving him with no promoter.

This forced him to accept any bout coming his way resulting in him being shipped out to Latvia for a hastily arranged clash against that country’s star, Fedor Papazov.

Mcotheli lost by a stoppage, a defeat that signalled the downward slide of his career.

However, he managed to pull it all together by beating highly-rated Lungisa Jikani to secure a shot at the national title.

And as if gods were smiling on him, Warren Joubert vacated the crown opting to go for a Commonwealth title shot.

Now Mcotheli stands a chance not only to resurrect his career but to finally land that elusive national title that has eluded him twice already.

He will take on KwaZulu-Natal’s Flint Mdletshe, a fight he describes as the chance to show his maturity in boxing.

“This is it for me now,” he said.

“I am 28 years old and I believe I have matured as a fighter so this is my opportunity to grab it with both hands.”

It is ironic that he is again granted an opportunity by the very same XPE with which he left unceremoniously.

Asked if he would be willing to return to XPE, Mcotheli said: “I hope my winning the title will lead to reconciliation. But it is up to XPE if they need me back.”

Mcotheli faces a boxer who is also eager to make a name for himself.

Mdletshe will become only the second current national champion from KZN if he beats Mcotheli.

With only three losses in eight fights, Mdletshe is not only a closed book to Mcotheli but to even official record keepers which list only one fight under his name.

“Yes nobody knows but I am hoping to change all that after this fight,” he said.