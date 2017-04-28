Nothing tender about these ‘spring chickens’ – Budding stars will add spice to Orient show

When he guided a bunch of young Ajax Cape Town players to winning cup matches, coach Muhsin Ertugral dubbed them “spring chickens”.

There is no better description of a bunch of young boxers who will feature in a Xaba Promotions and Events (XPE) tournament at Orient Theatre on Sunday. While the spotlight is on the SA junior-featherweight title clash between Ludumo Lamati and Bongani Mahlangu, spectators may come out of the venue debating the talent that will be on display before the eagerly anticipated national title clash.

With Mthatha’s talented boxer Bangile Nyangani already on the bill, the stage will be buzzing with talent, with some boxers fighting for the first time in the professional ranks.

Nyangani an unbeaten mini-flyweight star, who is destined for stardom, will take on Sikho Moshani in his fourth professional bout, while former stablemate, Sikho Nqothole, will be there to steal the thunder.

Nqothole left Mthetho Dumezweni, who trains Nyangani, to join Sean Smith in Johannesburg where he has already made his professional debut.

Dumezweni, who has been with Nqothole in the amateur ranks, is still hurt by the manner in which his protégè dumped him when it was his time to shine.

Dumezweni even appealed to local promoters to refrain from organising fights for Eastern Cape boxers who relocate to Johannesburg.

However, that plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears as Nqothole has just signed with XPE.

A bright amateur star who won a gold medal at the African Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon, Nqothole is being fast-tracked, with XPE already talking about a world title for him. “This boy is going places and having him under our wing cement ourselves as promotional outfit of the present and future,” XPE boss Ayanda Matiti said.

Nqothole, who campaigns in the junior-bantamweight division, will have to prove his world title credentials at the expense of Michael Daries from Kirkwood.

But he will be in for a tough competition from Uyanda Nogogo in a battle for the limelight.

Nogogo is another multiple amateur champion, who will also make his professional debut taking on Gcobani Zweni in a six-round welterweight duel. Two other XPE recruits – Jeff Magagane and Hlomi Mabhoko from Gauteng – will also be bidding to prove their worth in front of the expected partisan crowd.

Magagane will use Sinovuyo Tayi as a guinea pig for his sweet science introduction, while Mabhoko will try to do likewise to Mzukisi Magongo in a junior-lightweight scrap.

“I appeal to boxing fans to come and witness these spring chickens before they become hens,” said Matiti.