Schoolboy boxing champion Azinga Fuzile says writing exams is more frightening than fighting in the ring.

Unbeaten Fuzile‚ a matric pupil in Duncan Village‚ won his seventh straight professional fight at the weekend‚ picking up his third belt to add to the SA featherweight crown he lifted in his fifth paid outing.

“My schoolwork is more frightening‚” says Fuzile‚ who also holds the interim WBC Youth World and IBF Continental Africa titles.

“It’s my first year in Grade 12. I’ve just got to make sure I work hard.

“Boxing‚ I’m not scared. I’m used to it‚” the 20-year-old added with a laugh.

His favourite subjects are agricultural and life sciences‚ and he hopes to study farming from next year – all while aiming to become a world champion.

“I want to fight for a world title‚” he said.

Fuzile first donned gloves 10 years ago after watching a tournament staged on a field.

Trainer Mzamo Njekanye has coached him throughout that time‚ naming him “Golden Boy” because of his successes in the amateur ranks.

Fuzile went on to win the gold medal at the African Youth Games in Botswana in 2014.

He turned professional later that year and is yet to face an opponent with fewer fights than himself. His victims include Macbute Sinyabi and most recently Sydney Maluleka.

Fuzile lives with his parents and older sister in an area he describes as dangerous.

“I don’t go out at night because it’s dangerous.

“I don’t have friends from where I live because they are gangsters and using drugs.

“My friends are from the gym.”

He dreams of earning enough from boxing to get out of there.

“I would like to have a big house and a car that I like, and to support the young boys in boxing.”