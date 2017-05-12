Way too much weight can be promoters’ worst nightmare

Boxing SA Gauteng manager and Archie Nyingwa has warned that some heavyweight boxers could suffer serious health problems by being too heavy for the limitless weight class.

Sowetan raised the first concern on April 22 after Danie van Heerden – a former mixed martial arts SA heavyweight champion – registered more than 124kg for a fight he won on points against Chris Mabombo (102.75kg) in Krugersdorp.

On Sunday, Congolese Peto Kapela, who resembled a sumo wrestler, weighed 132.7kg for his professional boxing debut at Presleys in Boksburg.

His opponent, Greg Oliver, tipped the scales at 106.3kg.

Kapela struggled for breath from the fourth round. He occasionally stopped fighting and took deep breathes. Kapela lost on all three judges’ scorecards.

Said Nyingwa: “The least I can do is speak to their trainers and managers and make a plea that their boxers must look the part. But the real unfortunate problem is the heavyweight division has no limit.

“They don’t even remove their clothes during the weigh-in,” added Nyingwa, who was tournament supervisor at both events.

The minimum weight for a heavyweight division is set at 91.16kg, but boxers can be be 200kg. Medical practitioner, Muziwakhe Qobose, said proper physical condition matters the most in sports.

“If you are over 120kg and unfit as a boxer, then there is real problem because your heart, especially when you are under pressure, can give you serious problems. Look at what happens when an unfit person participates in roadrunning.

“Some die while others suffer permanent injuries. In boxing it is even worse because blows are exchanged.”

l Poor quality boxing match-ups, especially in Gauteng, has prompted Abbey Mnisi to become a matchmaker.

The 44-year-old Mnisi was trained by now BSA Gauteng provincial manager Archie Nyingwa in Tembisa.

“I could not fold my arms when fans continued being outnumbered by boxers and their trainers, which is the results of poor matchmaking,” said Mnisi yesterday.

In some tournaments, you can tell looking at boxers’ fight records who will win, and that is not how it should be. Let us not throw dust in people’s eyes as if they don’t know boxing.”

Added Mnisi: “Fans must be kept guessing so that they sit tight and wait for action to begin.”

He said he was a BSA licensed matchmaker. In the past every promoter was forced to have a matchmaker but nowadays most promoters do their own matchmaking, relying on boxers’ trainers, and that is exactly where the whole excitements gets thrown out the window because trainers want easy fights for their boxers.

Mnisi explained that proper matchmaking also helps boxers to gauge their potential. He fought equally competent opponents including Italian Luigi Castiglione for the WBU belt in Italy, Mzi Dintsi, Daniel Ward and Lunga Ntontela.