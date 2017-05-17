Quitting is not on Joyi’s radar – yet

Veteran former world champion Nkosinathi Joyi is not about to retire from boxing as yet.

The left-handed fighter revealed that he was still keen to return to the ring to pursue yet another world title.

Joyi dropped a spirited points decision to Simpiwe Konkco for the IBO mini-flyweight crown in East London last December.

The fight served as a tribute tournament for the ailing East London promoter Mzi Mnguni.

After such a gutsy display when Joyi was thought to be over the hill, hopes of him gunning for another world title shot were boosted and the 34-year-old feels he is ready for yet another world title bite.

“I think I showed against Konkco that I still have world-class credentials otherwise Konkco would not be held in such high esteem for beating me if I was not,” said Joyi.

“This is why I am ready to face anyone and I believe there is still plenty of boxing left in my body.”

Joyi dropped down to mini-flyweight to challenge Konkco after he had not fought in the division for three fights.

He had been campaigning in the junior-flyweight division where he had an average success losing twice to Filipino Rey Loreto in IBO title clashes.

Since beating Joyi, Loreto has now been approved to challenge for the WBA crown, proving yet another conviction in Joyi’s stature as a world-class boxer.

“Yes I had that Loreto will challenge for the major world title and that should tell you something about my standing in boxing.”

While Joyi is no longer the whirlwind that blitzed opposition when he was younger culminating to his winning the IBF crown, there is no denying that he still commands a big name in the lighter divisions.

He feels the mini-flyweight is his natural weight but would not rule out any big chance if a shot comes in the junior-flyweight.

“Look, at my stage I cannot afford to be picky and choosy. I think my experience will serve me well in either division so anyone who wants to have a big name in his fight record here I am. I am ready and I have been keeping shape in training since the Konkco fight.”

His loss to Konkco was his fifth in 32 bouts which still presents a respectable fight record in world standard.

There are rising mini-flyweight boxers such as the reigning national champion Siphamandla Baleni who was once mentioned as a likely foe.

Joyi says he does not mind facing Baleni especially as he holds the SA title. “Any fight is welcome to me now. Let’s see what Baleni can do.”