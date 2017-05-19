‘Nomeva’s fists will do the talking anywhere

There is a buzz about Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s return to the ring after an absence of over a year.

Ndongeni last fought in the country in April 22 last year when he hardly raised a sweat while blowing away overmatched Tanzanian Emilio Norfat. But the return is low-key as it will take place away from Ndongeni’s happy hunting ground at the Orient Theatre where he is used to drawing full houses. Ndongeni will face unknown Ghanaian Razak Nettey at Coetzenberg Stadium in Stellenbosch on May 28.

He sat down with Boxing Mecca to reflect on the fight.

BOXING MECCA: From fighting under the bright lights of America in a big talent showcase to returning in obscure environment at Coetzenberg Stadium somewhere in Stellenbosch. What is going on with Nomeva’s career?

XOLISANI NDONGENI: Eish you made me rather miserable now but a fight is a fight regardless of where it is held. Yes, one would have expected me to fight in a better venue after making my US debut last November, especially as I won my fight impressively and, I believe I was the most impressive boxer among all those that fought in the tournament. But here I am fighting in Stellenbosch so what can I do?

BM: Am I sensing a bit of frustration on your part here Nomeva?

XN: I would be lying if I would say I am not a bit flustered, because like you say, I expected my career to take an upswing after my US debut. But I am not complaining because circumstances sometimes dictate otherwise.

BM: Now tell us why you are fighting in Stellenbosch when there were so many promises made to take you back in the US after beating Juan Garcia Mendez in impressive fashion?

XN: I was told that the American promoter could not secure a date in June or July to bring me back there, so there was a suggestion that in order to keep active, I should be featured in this Stellenbosch show. I am told that Rodney bought the space for me in this tournament organised by Lizani Events, which is owned by top Cape Town promoter Mzoli Tempi.

BM: But there is still some question marks about the level of opposition you will be facing.

XN: You know it is not my duty to gauge my opposition but that of my manager and promoter. What is important is to keep active and improving until I get that world title shot.

BM: But come on Nomeva, this guy does not even look to qualify as a sparring partner.

XN: To be honest with you, I do not know much about him. I did watch his video-footage but it did not tell me much, because it was short. But I pretty much know what to expect from West African boxers.

BM: How do you feel now that you have slipped to the sixth spot on the WBA ratings?

XN: I am not happy at all about that but if I hardly get active how can I improve my rating? Lightweight division is one the busiest, so if one takes forever to fight he will be bypassed.

BM: But Nomeva this is where your handlers must come in because you know how influential the ratings are. For instance, look at Daud Cino Yordan who was knocked out by Simpiwe Vetyeka at featherweight and has never won a significant fight after that but here he is rated second in the lightweights ahead of you.

XN: You right about that one. I also do not understand how Yordan is rated ahead of me. But like I said, my job is to fight in the ring.

BM: You are the reigning Boxer of the Year and you need to take that momentum towards a world title shot.

XN: I am hungry to fight for a world title this year, failing which, I would be very disappointed. I am not getting any younger now and I came here to Johannesburg not to fool around but to pursue my boxing career.

BM: This must be hard for you when you and your fellow peers such as Zolani Tete are world champions while there is no indication when that opportunity will come for you.

XN: Very hard my bra. Remember, I even quit my day job to fully concentrate on my boxing career but fights are hard to come by. I am extremely happy with what Zolani has achieved and I cannot congratulate him enough. But I also need my day in the sun.

BM: I guess you will have to keep beating up anyone put in front of you until there will be no more excuse to hold you back from fighting for a world title.

XN: You could not have put it in a more appropriate way.