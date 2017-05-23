‘Nomeva’s fists of fury to fire

Eastern Cape boxing darling Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni has decided to take matters into his own hands by letting his fists to the talking in the ring.

Ndongeni made the undertaking ahead of his nontitle clash against unknown Ghanaian opponent Razak Nettey at an unfamiliar venue in Stellenbosch University, Cape Town on Sunday.

The fight will be organised by Cape Town promoter Mzoli Tempi, who is not contracted to the KwaBhaca-born and East London bred boxer.

Instead Ndongeni is contracted to Johannesburg promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotion who has not featured him in his show since his victory over Mzonke Fana in 2015.

Despite his appeal in East London where he honed his boxing skills at Million Dollar Club in Duncan Village under Mzamo Njekanye, Ndongeni’s career has sadly regressed leading him being demoted from the WBA ratings from second spot to fifth although permutations may see him being elevated depending on his activity.

His failure to beat a world-rated rival has seen him being overtaken by other boxers in the ratings.

Last weekend Mexican Ray Beltran won the WBA International crown with a stoppage of Jonathan Maicelo, which will likely see him leapfrogging from 10th spot up to title contention.

Ndongeni is aware of these developments but has decided to just let his fists do the talking in the ring.

“I am unfortunately in a very competitive division where every boxer is jostling for a title shot,” he said.

“So activity is very crucial and performing when given the stage is equally vital. This is why I am coming out with guns blazing on Sunday.”

Unbeaten in 22 bouts, Ndongeni already had a taste of a world title belt around his waist when he won the IBO crown with a stoppage of veteran Jasper Seroka.

However, instead of parlaying the belt to bigger things, he decided to relinquish it under promises that his career would be launched in US.

But after one fight in US when he beat Mexican Juan Garcia Mendez last November, he is yet to return there to continue where he left off.

But now he will take a detour in his pursuit of world honours by venturing into Coetzenberg Stadium where he has never been before. “I do not even know how the venue looks like,” he confessed.

“But this is what defines a champion in that he should go anywhere and come back with a win. This is what I intend to do.”

With four losses suffered against nondescript opposition in 24 bouts, Nettey does not qualify as an opponent that may take Ndongeni closer to a world title but a win is a win and the “W” looks better in a fight record.

“This is exactly what I am thinking. That I must just go in there and take care of business and just wait the next step.”