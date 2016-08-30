The JSE moved between slight gains and slight losses early on Tuesday afternoon‚ with traders finding little impetus to steer the market in either direction.

The rand‚ which has recently featured as one of the key drivers in the local share market‚ steadied at about R14.41/$ as traders awaited fresh developments in the debacle between the Hawks and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“There is lots of indecisiveness. My personal feeling is that the trend is still possibly up for the rest of the year based on a purely technical outlook at this point‚” said Vasilis Girasis‚ a trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

At midday the all share index was flat at 53‚553 points‚ as was the blue-chip top 40.

The picture was patchy across the main sectors‚ with profit-taking continuing in the gold mining sector. Gold shares have by far outperformed the all share in 2016. At lunch time‚ the gold index had dropped 1.05%‚ bringing losses in August to 12%. Gains in the year to date‚ however‚ amount to more than 130%.

Europe’s main markets were mostly higher at midday after a fairly mixed session in Asia‚ as markets awaited US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

The job numbers are likely to influence the US Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates in the short term.

Commodity prices were confined to their recent ranges at midday‚ with Brent crude holding at about $49 a barrel‚ while platinum was at $1‚071.75 per ounce.

In terms of individual shares on the JSE‚ Gold Fields gave up 1.4% to R80.31 and Sibanye lost 1.12% to R59.82.

Nedbank lost 1.3% to R212‚ with Standard Bank down 1.2% to R136.31. Sanlam was off 1.15% at R63.65.

Grocery retailer Shoprite shed 1.07% to R192.91 and Pick n Pay lost 1.07% to R74.20.

African Rainbow Minerals was down 1.04% to R92.23 while ArcelorMittal gained 1.6% to R7.64.

Bidvest added 2.02% to R156.19.