Best game Eastern Cape has to offer goes on special auction

Exceptional Eastern Cape genetics will be on show when a new, and very exclusive game auction takes place in Kirkwood later this month.

Prime game will go under the hammer at the Mayogi Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction on September 14, and a number of top-quality animals have already been caught to go on auction.

According to the Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction committee’s Johan Swart, the additional auction follows on the success of the annual event held during the Kirkwood festival.

“This will be our first auction not held during the Wildsfees, but we have enjoyed great successes over the last few years and the demand is high for another auction in the region,” Swart said.

He said the hosts of the annual Wildsfees auction, Mayogi Bomas, recently invested a large sum of money to expand their facilities, and believed it would be a waste to use the bomas only once a year. “One of the great attractions at the Kirkwood auction every year are the Addo buffalos that go under the hammer, and in June this year we sold a cow for R400000.”

More than 20 other buffalo cows sold for between R100000 and R300000 each and this year’s auction raked in R8.7-million.

At the same auction in 2014, a buffalo cow sold for more than R1-million and a record of R7.8-million was set for the sale of a rare white saddleback blesbuck. That year the auction totalled R31.4-million.

“This new auction will give us an opportunity to showcase some more of the high-quality game from our region.

“While we expect the most interest from Eastern Cape game farmers, we have already received calls from farmers as far off as Mpumalanga and Limpopo to enquire about the lots on offer,” Swart said.

Most of the game on auction will be from the Mayogi farm, and one of the owners, Dirkie Dorfling, said they were very strict about the animals that would be on offer.

“A number of farmers have shown interest in adding their animals to our lots, but we are very selective about the animals we want at the auction and will only except the best genetics,” Dorfling said.

Some examples of the lots on offer include an eland bull with a horn length just shy of 40 inches, purebred Eastern Cape kudus and top-quality impalas.

“We are still in the process of catching game for the auction, so the lots have not been finalised yet.

“Interested parties can keep an eye on our website and social media over the coming week to see what we will have on offer.

“We are very optimistic about this auction and believe it will be a success and give us something to build on going forward,” Dorfling added.

Swart said they could have auctions such as this on a more regular basis, and discussions about another event in March next year were underway. — maraisr@

