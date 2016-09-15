Tensions within business‚ sparked by differences over the future of President Jacob Zuma‚ flared on Tuesday‚ with prominent ANC and business figure Sipho Pityana calling the Black Business Council (BBC) “crony capitalists” and BBC chief executive Mohale Ralebitso hitting back‚ accusing Pityana of distorting the facts.

The dispute first arose on Friday after the council held a scheduled meeting with Zuma at which a range of issues of concern to black business were tabled. While these were mostly business-related – and included discussions such as funding for the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) – the council also expressed strong disapproval of a Pityana initiative to lobby business organisations to take a public position on the removal of the president.

The BBC’s stance is that Zuma should finish his term‚ as he was elected democratically.

In a strong statement on Tuesday‚ Pityana said the reasons that the BBC had advanced for supporting Zuma were self-serving and that the council was oblivious to the pain that Zuma was inflicting on SA.

“They have advanced a flimsy list of reasons‚ particularly when seen against his … transgressions. They applaud the Ministry of Small Business and the black industrialist programme … but we have to weigh these issues against the fact that President Zuma has been found to have failed to uphold his oath of office and allowed the abuse of state resources to his personal gain. That finding by the highest court in our country‚ means‚ in my view‚ that he is untrustworthy‚ and without honour‚ integrity and respect for the law‚” he wrote.

Pityana said he was convinced that not all the members or constituent parts of the BBC agreed with its position. The BBC also includes the Association of Black Accountants of SA; the Association of Black Security and Investment Professionals; and the Black Management Forum‚ among others‚ and has a long list of corporate members.

The statement continues: “The BBC’s support for the president suggest to me that black business is indifferent to the pain that the country is going through‚ provided our own interests are met. This would be the most crass and disturbingly vulgar form of crony capitalism. If this is what the BBC represents‚ then I’m only too pleased to disassociate myself from it. I have no doubt that many black business people share my view‚” he said.

Ralebitso said that he took strong exception to Pityana’s comments that the BBC represented crony capitalism and that the matters on the agenda in the discussion with Zuma were of concern to all of black business and to the country. He said Pityana was unable to speak on behalf of the constituents of the BBC and was fragmenting the council‚ in which black business needed to work together.

Ralebitso said the council had tabled a list of issues to Zuma as part of a planned engagement. These included: the recapitalisation of the NEF; the need for black asset managers to manage the new R1-billion fund for small and medium enterprises; the revision of the terms of the Treasury’s Jobs Fund; the inclusion of black business in the international roadshow to avert a sovereign downgrade; the amendment of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework; and concerns over the signing of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act into law.

“We feel the issues that we went to see the president about were important. We can either develop a fixation with the president’s person or we can get on and do what needs to be done‚ noting that he is still head of state‚” he said.

Other business bodies – Business Leadership SA and Business Unity of SA (Busa) – are yet to respond to Pityana’s call to enlist their support.

Busa president Jabu Mabuza‚ head of the joint CEO initiative with the government to avert a credit ratings downgrade‚ said on Monday Busa was still to discuss the matter.

Ralebitso said that‚ along with other business organisations‚ the council believed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be left to do his job. — BDLive