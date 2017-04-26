Top Transnet post for port boss – Chamber lauds Brown’s hardwork

Jacqueline Brown, the East London port manager, is leaving the city to take up a Transnet head office position in Johannesburg, the port’s spokesman, Terry Taylor said yesterday.

Brown will become the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) executive manager for capacity development and enablement.

The new acting port manager is Alvin Singama.

Singama, a port engineer, was elated about being afforded the opportunity to head such an important post.

“I am humbled to be able to step into a leadership role, as required, but I do so knowing that the commitment and expertise of the entire executive committee is on hand.

“The Port of East London is exceptionally fortunate to have amassed a wealth of skill and experience at all levels, all of which will be called upon to ensure the port continues to deliver on its mandate of growth, development and job creation.”

Border-Kei Chamber of Business’s Les Holbrook added that BKCOB look forward to working with Singama.

“We commit ourselves to work closely with the acting manager, Alvin Singama and trust we can continue the drive to making the port the hub around which the economy of Buffalo City must grow.”

Singama will be responsible for the overall management and oversight of all port authority functions, with the support of the executive committee.

The role of acting port manager will be rotated among the executive committee until a permanent appointment is announced by TNPA executive leadership.

“The port of East London has tremendous opportunity to tap into what is undoubtedly a very lucrative ocean economy,” Singama said.

Changes have been made at various ports across the country which include Mossel Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha.

Taylor said Brown had served the TNPA for 18 years, gaining experience in transport logistics, operations and management industries, and port operations.

TNPA chief executive Richard Vallihu said Brown’s new appointment would assist the division to sharpen its focus on the delivery of its strategic objectives and improve operational efficiencies.

Brown would be establishing a new department which would strengthen the authority’s research and development capabilities.

Holbrook said: “Jacqueline Brown has been the longest serving port manager in the history of the port of East London, a noteworthy achievement. Her transfer and promotion will undoubtedly open new opportunities for her and steer her career into new directions.”

He thanked Brown for her long service to the Port of East London and the “opportunities to collaborate. The chamber wishes her every success in the future”.

Vallihu bid farewell to the outgoing port managers.

“We are indeed grateful to them for their contribution to the organisation and wish them well,” he said.