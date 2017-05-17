Mthatha park project to boost jobs

The first phase of the Vulindlela Industrial Park was launched this week following a R22-million upgrade of the park’s infrastructure in Mthatha.

The move is part of an effort to revive several defunct industrial zones across the province – and to create jobs.

The project, which is being managed by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) with the help of DTI, will see hundreds of jobs created in areas such as Mthatha, Dimbaza, Fort Jackson, Mdantsane and Komani.

There is hope that this move would attract many investors.

DTI deputy director-general Sipho Zikode said the park was initially built by the apartheid government and these types of zones were found mainly in the former Bantustans.

“ It is up to the government to ensure that these industrial parks have their infrastructure revamped and maintained so they attract more people to come in and do business,” Zikode said.

“The DTI programme and the Industrial Park revitalisation programme are aimed at ensuring that at least security is at an acceptable level with the lighting and the building compliant.

“We have started with 10 industrial parks nationally and there are two in the Eastern Cape, but more are still in the pipeline. We have spent more than R22-million in this phase alone,” Zikode said. The industrial zones’s revival programme started late last year.

King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Dumani Zozo said Vulindlela had create 51 jobs in Phase 1 of the project, which forms part of provincial government’s job creation programme.

“The investment will tilt the highest levels of unemployment towards a flexible node that must benefit our people,” he said.

“ We have an opportunity to grow and as a municipality we have identified within our municipality development nodes such as the Mthatha industrial development, hence the investment on infrastructure development, roads, electricity, bulk sewerage infrastructure, broadband connection, airport development and Walter Sisulu University,” Zozo said.

“I further make a proposal that in the automotive industry, at KSD let us have one component of a vehicle, be it a safety belt or a nut, made in KSD.

“Secondly, leather tanning can be done in KSD because of the large number of livestock in rural farmers.

“’The area is expected to be the busiest after this event. There will be further development of the new Mthatha stadium to the tune of R220-million in the next phase as well as the Rotary Stadium to a tune of R10-million.”

“By 2022, KSD should be a metro and we are in the preparatory stages towards that objective.

“We need to extend our serviceable sites, which are currently around 21000 to 70000, hence the need for spatial planning investment,” Zozo added.

ECDC chief executive Zondelelo Dlulane said they were looking forward to the development, which represents an economic boost for Mthatha and other areas. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za