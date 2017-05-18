Gigaba re-enters legal battle with Oppenheimer aviation company

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has re-entered a legal battle between the Department of Home Affairs and Oppenheimer aviation company Fireblade over a rejected application for customs and immigration services at its OR Tambo terminal.

Fireblade is seeking to review a decision by then home affairs minister Gigaba in November‚ denying customs and immigration services at its “seven-star” terminal at OR Tambo — a decision the company maintained was taken after pressure was exerted by the Gupta family.

Fireblade wants on-site immigration and customs services at its terminal.

It blames the Gupta family for several “flip flops” in support from both Denel‚ which is the lessor‚ and the department.

