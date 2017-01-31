Classified advertsAccommodation BAYSVILLE BEREA By Dispatch Advertising - January 31, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet BAYSVILLE BEREA single working person, rent R3,000 pm incl w/l. Contact 073 912 0274. Share this story:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Recommended Eskom side-steps load shedding amid increased maintenance Baysville pitbull put down Planned power outages for Vincent, Berea Vincent, Berea braced for outage
Good day,
Is this place still available?? If yes, where about is it in Baysville?
Thanks