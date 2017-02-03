SOUTHERNWOOD PARK. 1 room 

By Dispatch Advertising -

SOUTHERNWOOD PARK. 1 room 

R2900 + R1000 deposit.

Share lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

078 127 6915.

Recommended

Campaign cleans up Southernwood Deserted Southernwood house irks neighbours Guptas offered me a Ministerial job – while Zuma was in another room: ANC MP Police probe death of man in EL hotel room

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY