CHAS EVERITT rentals

SUNSET BAY: R7 000
– 5 Bedroom house
– 2 bathrooms, open plan,
pool + s/garage
– Pets welcome
– W&L excluded
– Available 10/05/2017
GONUBIE: R7 000
– 3 Bedroom Granny Flat
– 2 Bathrooms, s/garage
+ close to Beach
– Electricity excluded
– Available Immediately.
GONUBIE: R8 000
– 3 Bedroom Shared house
– 2 Bathrooms, open plan,
garden, open parking + Sea view
– W&L excluded
– Pets are welcome
– Available Immediately.
ELIN AXELSSON
060 5876 198
GREENFIELDS: R9 000
– 3 Bedroom house
– 1 Bathroom, double garage,
pool and yard
– Available 01/05/2017.
BEACON BAY: R12 000
– 4 Bedroom house
– 2 Bathrooms, 2 lounges,
dining room, study, double garage,
pool and braai area
– Available A.S.A.P.
HAVEN HILLS: R6 500
– 3 Bedroom house
– 1 Bathroom
– Available 01/05/ 2017.
BELINDA MOOLMAN
071 850 3237