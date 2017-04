TWO UNITS in a building in Vincent Heights

– One = 3 Beds, 2 Bathrooms,

open plan kitchen, dining room and

lounge leading on to an open Veranda

and Braai area.

R6,500p/m plus water electricity,

and other Municipal Charges but excluding Rates.

Gas geyser and hob, with LED lighting throughout,

top finishes and DSTV dish.

Contact Mike on 082 896 2311 to view.