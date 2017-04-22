TWO x 2 Beds,2 Bath Townhouses
in a Secure, up-market Complex in Gonubie.
Single garages and an additional parking.
R9,500p/m each, excl. Water and electricity
– One x 3 Beds, 2 baths [R9,500p/m excl. water,
electricity and services] and
One x 2 Beds, 1 bath [R6,500p/m excl. water,
electricity and services] Units in Vincent Gardens.
Both have undercover, secure off-street parking’s.
All these Units have Solar Geysers
– Except the 2 bed unit in Vincent,
which has a Gas Geyser,
all the Units have LED lighting and Gas hobs.
To view and for more information
Phone Mike 082 896 2311.
Townhouses
