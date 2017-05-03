Gonubie / Vincent – townhouses

TWO by 2 Beds, 2 Bath Townhouses
in a Secure, up-market Complex in Gonubie.
Single garages and an additional parking.
R9,500p/m each – Excl. water, electricity and services]
and One by 2 Beds, 1 bath
[R6,500p/m excl. water, electricity and services]
– Units in Vincent Gardens.
Both have undercover, secure off-street parking’s.
[Available the end of May 2017]
All these Units have Solar Geysers
– Except the 2 bed unit in Vincent,
which has a Gas Geyser,
all the Units have LED lighting and Gas hobs.
To view and for more
information
Phone Mike 082 896 2311.