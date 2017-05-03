Gonubie / Vincent – townhouses

TWO by 2 Beds, 2 Bath Townhouses

in a Secure, up-market Complex in Gonubie.

Single garages and an additional parking.

R9,500p/m each – Excl. water, electricity and services]

and One by 2 Beds, 1 bath

[R6,500p/m excl. water, electricity and services]

– Units in Vincent Gardens.

Both have undercover, secure off-street parking’s.

[Available the end of May 2017]

All these Units have Solar Geysers

– Except the 2 bed unit in Vincent,

which has a Gas Geyser,

all the Units have LED lighting and Gas hobs.

To view and for more

information

Phone Mike 082 896 2311.