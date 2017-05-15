CHAS EVERITT rentals

LEADING REAL ESTATE
CHAS EVERITT
INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY GROUP
BONZA BAY: R7 900
– 2 Bedroom Townhouse
– 2 Bathrooms, 1 Garage,
Spacious and Neat.
Access to River and Communal Pool
– NOT Pet friendly
– Available 01/06/2017
SELBORNE: R9 300
– 2 Bedroom Townhouse
– 1 Bathroom + laundry
– Off-Street parking
– Yard and Pool
– Pet Friendly
– Available 01/06/2017
BELINDA
071 850 3237
CAMBRIDGE WEST: R10 500
– 3 Bedroomed House
– 1 Bathroom, Open Plan, Pool,
Garden, Double Garage
+ One Bedroom Garden Flat
– Available 08/06/2017.
BEACON BAY: R7 000
– 2 Bedroom Modern Apartment
– 2 Bathrooms, Open Plan, Balcony,
Underground parking + Communal Pool
– Available 01/06/2017.
DORCHESTER HEIGHTS: R12 500
– 3 Bedroomed House
– 2 Bathrooms, 2 Lounges, Pool,
Double Garage, Garden and
Alarm included
– Available 01/06/2017.
ELIN
060 5876 198