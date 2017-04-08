ST ALBAN’S ANGLICAN CHURCH EASTER SERVICES 2017

By Dispatch Advertising -

ST ALBAN’S ANGLICAN CHURCH
EASTER SERVICES 2017

Sun  9 April       PALM SUNDAY
7.00am  TRADITIONAL EUCHARIST
9.00am  FAMILY SERVICE
6.36pm  CAFÉ CHURCH

Mon 10 April
7.00pm  PRAYERS & MEDITATION

Tue 11 April
9.15am  TUESDAY EUCHARIST
7.00pm  STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Walk with us through the crucifixion

Wed 12 April      
7.00pm AGAPE MEAL
‘Bring & Share’ in the hall.
Bring food, drink, plates, & cutlery

Thu 13 April
7.00pm  MAUNDY THURSDAY
Evening Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper,
Washing of the Feet & Stripping of the Altar

Fri 14 April         GOOD FRIDAY
12.00pm
 ‘Lead me to the cross” a 3-hour meditation in
6 sermons, with hymns & prayers.

Sun 16 April        EASTER DAY:
Who is it you are looking for?”
6.00am    SUNRISE SERVICES
Please join the other churches meeting at Nahoon Beach to celebrate Easter
7.00am    TRADITIONAL EUCHARIST
9.00am    FAMILY EUCHARIST

Do join us this Easter at St. Alban’s Church
5 Durham Road (off Devereux), Vincent, 043 726 2467

 

Recommended

Public Protector list of nominees Church’s cultish practices labelled inhumane, illegal READ: Full statement by President Jacob Zuma on the Nkandla issue Mysterious blaze destroys Anglican stone church

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*