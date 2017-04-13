ST ALBAN’S ANGLICAN CHURCH

EASTER SERVICES 2017

Sun 9 April PALM SUNDAY

7.00am TRADITIONAL EUCHARIST

9.00am FAMILY SERVICE

6.36pm CAFÉ CHURCH

Mon 10 April

7.00pm PRAYERS & MEDITATION

Tue 11 April

9.15am TUESDAY EUCHARIST

7.00pm STATIONS OF THE CROSS

Walk with us through the crucifixion

Wed 12 April

7.00pm AGAPE MEAL

‘Bring & Share’ in the hall.

Bring food, drink, plates, & cutlery

Thu 13 April

7.00pm MAUNDY THURSDAY

Evening Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper,

Washing of the Feet & Stripping of the Altar

Fri 14 April GOOD FRIDAY

12.00pm

‘Lead me to the cross” a 3-hour meditation in

6 sermons, with hymns & prayers.

Sun 16 April EASTER DAY:

“Who is it you are looking for?”

6.00am SUNRISE SERVICES

Please join the other churches meeting at Nahoon Beach to celebrate Easter

7.00am TRADITIONAL EUCHARIST

9.00am FAMILY EUCHARIST

Do join us this Easter at St. Alban’s Church

5 Durham Road (off Devereux), Vincent, 043 726 2467