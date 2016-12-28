PRIME ELECTRICAL

East London based

Electrical Contracting

company is looking for a

dynamic person to join

our team as a

PROJECTS ADMINISTRATOR

REQUIREMENTS:

• A Matric Certificate

• Fluent in English

• Candidates must be computer literate with At least 3 years practical experience in MS Excel and MS Word

Candidates are to submit

a 3 page (incl. copy of ID)

CV to: marius@ primeelectrical.co.za

or fax on 086 524 7312

Preference will be given to

people that currently

reside in East London.

Closing date for CV

submission is the 6th of January 2017.

Please consider

your application

unsuccessful should you

not hear from us by the

16th of January 2017.