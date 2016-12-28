PRIME ELECTRICAL
East London based
Electrical Contracting
company is looking for a
dynamic person to join
our team as a
PROJECTS ADMINISTRATOR
REQUIREMENTS:
• A Matric Certificate
• Fluent in English
• Candidates must be computer literate with At least 3 years practical experience in MS Excel and MS Word
Candidates are to submit
a 3 page (incl. copy of ID)
CV to: marius@ primeelectrical.co.za
or fax on 086 524 7312
Preference will be given to
people that currently
reside in East London.
Closing date for CV
submission is the 6th of January 2017.
Please consider
your application
unsuccessful should you
not hear from us by the
16th of January 2017.