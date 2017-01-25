SALES REP
Min req:
Matric and 1 year experience. Strong organisational skills, energy & customer pleasing attitude are key to this position required by an insurance company.
Email: info@sbgroupltd.co.za
Tel: 043 783 9750.
any one plz help i am looking fr a job i hve matric only its been a while since i finish high school