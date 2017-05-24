TEACHER / BURSAR – GENERAL OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

PORT REX

TECHNICAL

HIGH SCHOOL

The following Governing

Body Posts exist for

suitably qualified and

experienced candidates

from July 2017:

TEACHER:

*ENGLISH HOME

LANGUAGE, Grade 8 to 12

*Candidate must have at

least 5 years’ experience

at Grade 12 level.

*State extra-mural offerings

BURSAR/

GENERAL OFFICE

ADMINISTRATOR:

*Debt collection and

Banking experience

essential (5 years)

Supply comprehensive CV

with references, experience

and qualifications.

Closing Date for

Applications:

MONDAY, 29 May 2017.

Submit to :

secretary@portrex.co.za

If applicant has not been

notified within 14 days,

consider the position filled.

THE GOVERNING BODY

RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT

TO FILL THE POSITION.