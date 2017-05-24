TEACHER / BURSAR – GENERAL OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

PORT REX 
TECHNICAL
HIGH SCHOOL

The following Governing
Body Posts exist for
suitably qualified and
experienced candidates
from July 2017:

  1. TEACHER:

*ENGLISH HOME
LANGUAGE, Grade 8 to 12
*Candidate must have at
least 5 years’ experience
at Grade 12 level.
*State extra-mural offerings

  1. BURSAR/
    GENERAL OFFICE
    ADMINISTRATOR:

*Debt collection and
Banking experience
essential (5 years)

Supply comprehensive CV
with references, experience
and qualifications.

Closing Date for
Applications:
MONDAY, 29 May 2017.

Submit to :
secretary@portrex.co.za

If applicant has not been
notified within 14 days,
consider the position filled.

THE GOVERNING BODY
RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT
TO FILL THE POSITION.

