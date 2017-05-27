RECEPTIONIST/VETERNINARY ASSISTANT
Busy veterinary practice seeks a
RECEPTIONIST/VETERINARY ASSISTANT
*Position involves
general reception and
administrative duties.
*You would also need to
assist the veterinarians
on occasion.
*Initially an afternoon
position with anti-social
hours (weekends/night) component.
*Own transport required.
If you are honest,
hardworking, keen
to learn and have
empathy with both
animals and people,
Fax your application,
together with CV
and contactable
references to:
043 – 735 4158