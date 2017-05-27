RECEPTIONIST/VETERNINARY ASSISTANT

Busy veterinary practice seeks a

RECEPTIONIST/VETERINARY ASSISTANT

*Position involves

general reception and

administrative duties.

*You would also need to

assist the veterinarians

on occasion.

*Initially an afternoon

position with anti-social

hours (weekends/night) component.

*Own transport required.

If you are honest,

hardworking, keen

to learn and have

empathy with both

animals and people,

Fax your application,

together with CV

and contactable

references to:

043 – 735 4158