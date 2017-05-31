Leading Truck

Franchise Dealership

looking for

2 DYNAMIC TRUCK SALES EXECUTIVES

To sell both new and used trucks.

Based in East London

Requirements:

–A proven truck sales record (minimum 2 years)

–Code 10/14 licence will be advantageous

–Matric certificate or relevant tertiary qualification

–Self-motivated, self-disciplined and results orientated

–Be able to work in a team environment

–Ability to hand customer objections and complaints

–Ability to structure deals, to meet customers’ needs

Package:

–Market related basic salary + competitive commission scheme

–Provident fund

–Medical aid

–Company vehicle

–Fuel for company use

Should you be interested forward your CV to:

086 516 2637

Closing date:

31.05.2017

Only person’s with truck sales experience need apply

Should you not have been contacted within 14 days after the closing date: 31 May 2017 of the advertisement, please consider your application as being unsuccessful