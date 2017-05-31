Leading Truck
Franchise Dealership
looking for
2 DYNAMIC TRUCK SALES EXECUTIVES
To sell both new and used trucks.
Based in East London
Requirements:
–A proven truck sales record (minimum 2 years)
–Code 10/14 licence will be advantageous
–Matric certificate or relevant tertiary qualification
–Self-motivated, self-disciplined and results orientated
–Be able to work in a team environment
–Ability to hand customer objections and complaints
–Ability to structure deals, to meet customers’ needs
Package:
–Market related basic salary + competitive commission scheme
–Provident fund
–Medical aid
–Company vehicle
–Fuel for company use
Should you be interested forward your CV to:
086 516 2637
Closing date:
31.05.2017
Only person’s with truck sales experience need apply
Should you not have been contacted within 14 days after the closing date: 31 May 2017 of the advertisement, please consider your application as being unsuccessful