PEP
VACANCY
STORE
MANAGER
A fantastic opportunity for
a highly motivated,
capable candidate exists
with this Dynamic
Company in East London.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
*5-YEARS EXPERIENCE, AS A
RETAIL STORE MANAGER
IS A PREREQUISITE.
*Excellent communication & interpersonal skills
*Grade 12
*Mature, self-motivated
*Creative & positive approach essential!
*Honest & hardworking
*Flexibility to relocate (if necessary)
We offer a market-related
salary package plus
performance related bonuses.
Should you meet all the
above requirements,
please do not hesitate to
contact 043 726 4864
by no later than
16 June 2017.
Furthermore, should you
not have heard from us
by 30 June 2017, kindly
consider your application
not successful.
