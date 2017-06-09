PEP

VACANCY

STORE

MANAGER

A fantastic opportunity for

a highly motivated,

capable candidate exists

with this Dynamic

Company in East London.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

*5-YEARS EXPERIENCE, AS A

RETAIL STORE MANAGER

IS A PREREQUISITE.

*Excellent communication & interpersonal skills

*Grade 12

*Mature, self-motivated

*Creative & positive approach essential!

*Honest & hardworking

*Flexibility to relocate (if necessary)

We offer a market-related

salary package plus

performance related bonuses.

Should you meet all the

above requirements,

please do not hesitate to

contact 043 726 4864

by no later than

16 June 2017.

Furthermore, should you

not have heard from us

by 30 June 2017, kindly

consider your application

not successful.