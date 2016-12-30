HOLIDAY BEDS AT HOLIDAY PRICES!!

By DispatchLIVE -

Holiday Beds
at Holiday Prices!!

Holiday cottage need new beds?

Great range of beds in all sizes at great value-for-money prices

Only at 4 Chamberlain Road, Berea

 043 – 726 8858

Midlanes Sleep Shop

Recommended

INDUSTRY BITES: Arcelormittal SA, the latest casualty of plunging steel prices, said it would mothball two operations and review the viability of its largest steel millFalling prices crippling ArcelorMittal CEREAL VALUES DOWN: South Africa has had to import food after severe drought caused production shortages and a spike in domestic food prices Picture: FILEDrop in global food prices brings relief for SA The Eastern Cape government has issued a strongly worded message on festive season deaths on the roads and at initiation schools, and against violence against women and children.What to do before your holiday trip SCHOOL’S OUT: Sichumile Mtshange, Alilita Mtshange, Ababablwe Mthembu and Esihle Vezo have fun skipping in Nompumelelo Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWATime for some holiday fun

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY