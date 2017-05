URGENT

LIQUIDATION

SALE

PENDULUM

DEVELOPMENTS

CC fta TYRETRAX

FITMENT CENTRE

(IN LIQUIDATION)

Offers to purchase

ALL the movable

assets as a “going

concern” and to

continue operations

from the premises

at 167 Oxford

Street, East London

are to be submitted

via email to

caitlin@idecfin.net

or faxed to

043 – 721 3222.

Offers are to be

submitted by 15h00

on Wednesday

24 May 2017.

For further

information email

Caitlin.