Estate notice

ABSA TRUST
CAROLINE MAUDE KLACKERS

In the Estate of the Late CAROLINE MAUDE KLACKIERS (Identity No. 6311290082085) of 16 Wessels Avenue, Greenfields, East London, 5201- (Estate No. 003108/2015)

Notice is hereby given that the Second and Final Liquidation and Distribution account will lie for inspection at the Master of the Supreme Court, Grahamstown, and at the office of the Magistrate East London for a period of Twenty-One days from 09/09/2016.

EXECUTOR, ABSA TRUST LIMITED, Regno. 1915/04665/06, Private Bag X60571, Greenacres 6045. Tel. 041 390 6396. Fax: 086 584 9242.

