Estate notice

In the Estate of the Late ANDERSON LINDILE XANA (Identity No. 4711265185080) who died on 4 August 2015 and who was unmarried at the time of his death. – (Master’s Ref. Mthatha – 3393-2015)

Creditors and Debtors in the above Estate are hereby required to file their claims with and pay their debts to the Executor within Thirty (30) days from the date of publication hereof.

Dated at Mthatha this 7th day of September 2016.

THE EXECURIX C/O D.Z. DUKADA & COMPANY, 73 Nelson Mandela Drive, Mthatha, Tel. 047 531 0546.