In memory of Ivy Nontibiko Tom nee Xaimpi

Died 9 September, 2009

Nine years ago we cried when you passed away, but today we are not as we celebrate the life we had with you. We couldn’t make you stay forever. A golden heart stopped beating on the 9th September 2007, and hardworking hands were at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us that He only takes the best. Thank you Lawukazi for grooming us to be the kind of people we are. “If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in our mother’s arms. Tell her they are from her children and her grandchildren. Tell her we love her and miss her so dearly and when she turns to smile place a kiss upon her cheek, hold her for a while because remembering her is easy, we do it everyday, but there’s an ache in our hearts that will never go away as we miss her”

Lovingly remembered by children, grandchildren and the entire Tom family.