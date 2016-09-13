IN THE HIGH COURT OF SOUTH AFRICA

EASTERN CAPE LOCAL DIVISION – MTHATHA (CASE NO: 2464/2014)

In the matter between:

BULELWA VERONICA LUSITHI (Applicant)

In her application for appointment as a guardian to

MINATHI SIZAKELE LUSITHI

A Rule Nisi hereby issued calling upon any interested parties to show cause, if

any, on Tuesday the 4th days of October 2016 at 10:00 or soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard why an order in the following terms should not be made

final;

1.1 Bulelwa Veronica Lusithi be and is hereby appointed as the guardian

of Minathi Sizakele Lusithi (“the minor”) born on the 27 February

2007

1.2 Any person opposing the granting of the order referred to in sub – paragraph

1.1 above is ordered:

1.2.1. to do so within thirty (30) days from date of publication of the order by

giving applicant notice at M. BAHLE s ASSOICATES, NO. 7 PARK ROAD, MTHATHA , that he/she intends to oppose this application and in such notice appoint an address within eight (8) kilometres of the office of the Registrar at which address he/she will accept notice of service of all documents and pleadings in these proceedings;

1.2.2. In the event of his/her opposition being unsuccessful, to pay costs

occasioned by such opposition

DATED AT MTHATHA ON THIS 6TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2016

M. BAHLE & ASSOCIATES

NO. 7 PARK ROAD

MTHATHA

TEL/FAX: 047 531 9014